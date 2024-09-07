MCF Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,463,000 after buying an additional 2,913,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,472,144,000 after buying an additional 2,407,192 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,278,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,003,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,501,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $56.23 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.