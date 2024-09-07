MCF Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.15. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

