MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 776.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.