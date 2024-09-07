MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $82.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

