MCF Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,872.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

