MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $72,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

