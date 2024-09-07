MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 709,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 29,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $193.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

