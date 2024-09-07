MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,487,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,533,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,652,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $66.20 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.