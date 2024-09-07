MCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,248 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $53.37 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

