MCF Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.