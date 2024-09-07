MCF Advisors LLC Sells 906 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,236.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

