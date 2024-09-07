McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Cut to $665.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $670.00 to $665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.93.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $504.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $412.64 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $574.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.