Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Medtronic worth $129,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.