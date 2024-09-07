MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,986.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,064.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,814.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,660.11. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

