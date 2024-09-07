MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,986.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,814.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,660.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,064.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

