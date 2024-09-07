Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 197,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,977 shares of company stock valued at $202,384,548 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $500.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

