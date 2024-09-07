Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 10th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 34,723 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $401.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Get Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,751 shares of company stock worth $53,628,156. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.