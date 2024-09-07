Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.97

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.59. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 3,790 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NERV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

