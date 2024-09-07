National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 230,323 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

