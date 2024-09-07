National Bank of Canada FI Buys 180,555 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8,437.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,555 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crocs were worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.