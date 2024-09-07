National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Dollar General stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

