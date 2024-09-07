National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,510 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Evergy were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

