National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,116 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

