National Bank of Canada FI Has $20.31 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 472.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 249.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $357.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

