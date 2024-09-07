National Bank of Canada FI Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $456.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

