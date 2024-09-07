National Bank of Canada FI Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $2,927,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 118,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $6,171,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

