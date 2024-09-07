National Bank of Canada FI Has $22.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7,540.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,746 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $22,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

