National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

