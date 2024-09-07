National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 45,287 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

