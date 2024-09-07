National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,901 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 86,623 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of SEA worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.20 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

