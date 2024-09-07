National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,875 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.