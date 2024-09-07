National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

