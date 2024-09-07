National Bank of Canada FI Sells 187,404 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Entergy were worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.