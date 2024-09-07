National Bank of Canada FI Sells 24,056 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,056 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Flutter Entertainment worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $213.56 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.68.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLUT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

