National Bank of Canada FI Sells 27,930 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

