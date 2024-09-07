National Bank of Canada FI Sells 48,253 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $781.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $812.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $756.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

