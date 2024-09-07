National Bank of Canada FI Sells 755,322 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755,322 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HDB opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

