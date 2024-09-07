Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 125,505 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,505 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,215 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,620,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 305.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

