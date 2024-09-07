NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Now Covered by Kepler Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

