Needham & Company LLC Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $33.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $27.36 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares in the company, valued at $237,959,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,043,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,959,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,625 shares of company stock worth $7,304,041. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

