Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

