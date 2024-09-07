NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5,735.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276,263 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NetEase were worth $27,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Down 0.7 %

NTES stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

