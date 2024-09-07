Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by China Renaissance

China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. China Renaissance’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $665.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

