NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,964,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

