NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Raised to $5.30 at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $5.00 to $5.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.82. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NIO by 164.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 28.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 535,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 439,474 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

