NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

