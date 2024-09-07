Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Alexandra Balcom Sells 10,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $795,100.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00.

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVL has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $18,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

