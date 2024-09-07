Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC) Stake Reduced by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULC opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

