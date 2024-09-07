nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,700 NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In other NB Bancorp news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,717. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,675. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NB Bancorp stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

