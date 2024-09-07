nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

VTS stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

